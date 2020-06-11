Carson Valley Days parade Saturday

The Battle Born Sheriff's Mounted Posse will be in Saturday's Carson Valley Days Parade.

Kurt Hildebrand

Highway 395 will be closed for the second Saturday in a row, this time for the annual Carson Valley Days Parade.

The parade is the longest continuously running portion of the celebration of the Valley’s agricultural heritage.

The theme this year is “Proud of the Red White and Blue.”

Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club spokesman Tommy Lovell said the club will be taking applications up until Saturday.

“The club, with our current membership of 16 members, has worked our vests off since the parade was approved on May 21,” Lovell said. “We look forward to a great parade on Saturday.”

The parade forms up in the Douglas High School parking lot at 7 a.m. and Highway 395 between Buckeye Road and Waterloo Lane is closed at 8 a.m. The parade starts at 9 a.m. Side roads that will be closed include Highway 88 at the roundabout, Esmeralda Avenue and several other streets in Minden and Gardnerville.

The parade travels down County Road and then over to Esmeralda Avenue and onto Highway 395 to Waterloo Lane where it will disperse near Lampe Park.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, parade participants are required to wear personal protective equipment unless they are inside a vehicle. Flatbed trailers and trucks will be allowed, but participants won’t be allowed to walk the parade route. Entrants are asked to stay with their entry throughout the parade.

Equestrian entries are allowed in the parade and word is the Sheriff’s Battle Born Mounted Posse will be participating.

“Due to the high volume of traffic within the Minden-Gardnerville town areas, please use extra precautions when traveling through the towns,” a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. “Extra deputies will be assigned to several levels of enforcement during the parade and activities following.”

Spectators are asked to keep their valuables with them and to be courteous of flaggers and members of the Citizens Patrol who are doing traffic control.

They are asked to stay out of the road to avoid interfering with the parade.

The sheriff’s office warned residents who have imbibed to designate a sober driver or to take a cab or a ride-share service.

Participants should be prepared for temperatures in the 50s and 60s on parade day.

For information, visit carsonvalley2030.com