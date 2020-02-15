Carson Valley Days Parade adopts patriotic theme

The theme for the June 13 Carson Valley Days Parade is Proud of the Red, White & Blue.

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club has started planning the 110th year of Carson Valley Days, June 11–14.

“As with every year, one of the first steps in the planning of the largest event in the community is selecting the theme for the parade,” said Club Treasurer Tommy Lovell.

The club plans to have parade applications as well as vendor and sponsor applications updated and available online at carsonvalley2030.com by the end of February.

It has been 110 years since the first Carson Valley Day was held in 1910 to promote Carson Valley.

Carson Valley Days dates back to June 11, 1910, when Valley residents went all-out to bring visitors from around Western Nevada to the 4-year-old town of Minden.

An estimated 700 Reno and Carson City residents took two early Virginia & Truckee trains to participate. Residents met the visitors in cars and buggies to take them to Minden Park for the festivities.

Reno Auto Club members made an excursion to the Valley with 50 vehicles, that provided the equivalent of the first parade.

The event’s present form, including the parade, has been an annual event since 1946. It expanded to two days in 1954 and included a carnival in 2006.