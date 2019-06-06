Carson Valley Days arrives

June 6-9 Today Lampe Park 5-11 p.m. Carnival Buddy Day Friday Lampe Park 3-11 p.m. Carnival 5 p.m. Can and bottle ban in Gardnerville 6-8 p.m. Carson Valley Art Association Show Reception, CVIC Hall Live Music Lampe Park 4:30-6 p.m. Mixed Company 6:15-8 p.m. Jakota Wass 8:15-11 p.m. Trippin’ King Snakes Saturday 7 a.m. Parade Registration in Minden 7 a.m. Carson Valley Days 5K registration 8 a.m. Highway 395 closed at Buckeye and Waterloo Lanes 8 a.m. Carson Valley Days 5K 9 a.m. Parade starts in Minden Noon Highway 395 reopens Lampe Park 11 a.m. to close Carnival 11 a.m. to close Craft Show & Food vendors Noon to 8 p.m. Kids’ greased pole competition 12:30 p.m. Parade Winners and Citizen of the Year 12:30-3:30 p.m. Miles Rae and Talking Root perform 1-5 p.m. Kids activities 1:30 p.m. Horseshoe Tournament 3 p.m. Cornhole Tournament, arm wrestling 4 p.m. Tug of War 4-8 p.m. Southpaw Freddie performs 8:15 p.m. to close The Escalades perform Sunday Lampe Park 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grass Volleyball Tournament 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft Show & Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carnival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids Greased Pole 1-3:30 p.m. Carson Valley Duck Derby 2 p.m. Kids Watermelon Eating Contest 3 p.m. Carson Valley Days Raffle

Carson Valley Days officially kicks off 5 p.m. today with the opening of the carnival in Lampe Park with a twofer.

Tickets are $26 for two people and will only be available at the carnival tonight. While $20 presale tickets are available at Accolades and Raley’s in Gardnerville and Nevada State Bank in Minden, those tickets aren’t good until Friday, when things start to heat up, despite a forecast cold front.

Bottles and cans are prohibited in the town boundaries on public streets and areas between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday by county ordinance.

Other organizations are conducting events to coincide with the big weekend.

The Carson Valley Art Association is hosting its annual art show starting 9 a.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. An artist’s reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday for those who prefer a slightly more sedate experience to the party in Gardnerville.

Online registration for Saturday’s Tahoe Youth & Family Services Run, Jog, Walk for Youth in Crisis wraps up at 4 p.m. Friday. Participants can still sign up for the 5K until 7 p.m. at Tahoe Youth’s office at 1512 Main St. in Gardnerville or at the Gardnerville Walgreen’s 7-7:50 a.m. Saturday.

The Carson Valley Lions Club is still selling buttons for parade day.

Some retail locations have run out, but there are still plenty available at The Record-Courier for $1.

A button at the parade will cost $2, but failing to wear one could lead to becoming part of the celebration by riding in the Lions rolling jail.

The theme for this year’s parade is Carson Valley Goes to the Movies.

Put on by the 15 members of the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, the event started in 1910 as a celebration of the Valley’s agricultural bounty.

Big celebrations were sporadic in the early days, but gelled in 1946 into the event that residents enjoy today.

Highway 395 from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane is closed starting 8 a.m. Saturday. Parade check-in is conducted at Douglas High School and then entries line up along County Road. The parade officially starts at about 9 a.m. at Minden Park and travels down Esmeralda Avenue to the highway and then south to Gardnerville, wrapping up at Lampe Park.