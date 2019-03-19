Carson Valley Days applications available online

As the planning for this year's Carson Valley Days continues the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club would like to let everyone know that the applications for parade entries, vendor spots, and sponsorships are now available and online at

http://www.carsonvalley2030.com.

All applications must be completed and submitted online this year.

This year's parade theme is Carson Valley Goes to the Movies. Entry fees this year are $100 for commercial entries, $75 for non-commercial entries, and $150 for political entries.

As always there is no fee for youth organizations. To fill out the parade application go to http://www.carsonvalley2030.com/parade-application/.

Space for vendors is limited in order to maximize each entries earning potential. New for this year's vendor registration will be vendor registration periods. There will be three registration periods for the 2019 Carson Valley Days event:

Recommended Stories For You

General (through April 30)

Late Registration (May 1 to June 1)

Last Chance (June 2-5)

Pricing will increase after each cutoff date. Applications are available at http://www.carsonvalley2030.com/carson-valley-days-2/.

Sponsorship applications can be found at http://www.carsonvalley2030.com/sponsorship-letter/.

Carson Valley Days is organized and run entirely by volunteers.

"Hosting this event isn't easy, nor does it come at a cheap cost," organizers said. "Each year Carson Valley 20-30 seeks ways to cover the nearly $40,000 in expenses required to bring this event to life. Carson Valley Days has sponsorship opportunities for both individuals and companies. By becoming a Sponsor of Carson Valley Days, you not only help give back to your community's children in need, but also promote your business."