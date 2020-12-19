Carson Valley cemeteries place Wreaths Across America

Sailors in uniform attend Eastside Memorial Park's Wreaths Across America ceremony

Kurt Hildebrand

Scores of Douglas County residents attended ceremonies on Saturday morning at Eastside Memorial Park and Garden Cemetery to decorate veterans’ graves with fresh wreaths.

Both Carson Valley cemeteries hosted Wreaths Across America ceremonies.

There are to remember honor and teach we are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price, laying here men and women

“Many of you have answered the call and served your country well,” she said. “We are here today to say thank you and that we are honored to know you.”

Volunteers at both cemeteries placed wreaths on the graves of around 600 veterans.

The two cemeteries were among 2,557 involved across the country.