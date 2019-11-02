Carson Valley celebrates Halloween

It was only 53 dalmatians, but that was quite a lot for the three Carson Valley Middle School staffers who put them together for Halloween.

Mekoh Benbrooks, Staci Estes and Ann Crockett made the costumes by cutting out the dots and gluing them onto white suits along with the ears.

It was just part of the annual celebration that saw participation from all over Carson Valley.

In Minden, hundreds of children participated in Trick or Treat Safety Street, which spilled out of the CVIC Hall and into Minden Park where bounce houses and games gave costumed children an opportunity to test their skills.

Hosted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, children won bicycles and books.

Genoa celebrated Halloween without the traditional hay ride on Thursday, which some residents said they missed.

Instead, the town set up a parade route through Genoa Park where adults in costumes handed out candy before retiring to the Town Hall for pizza.

Town Manager JT Chevallier said about 100 children turned out for the Parade of Horrors.

He said the response to those who missed the hayride was overwhelming.

“We want to show we are listening,” he said. “We are looking into a way to bring back this time honored tradition in 2020.”

He thanked the residents who volunteered and participated in the annual event.