Carson Valley Blood Drive coming Feb. 11

Blood mobiles parked in the Carson Valley Inn lot during December's Drive-by Food Drive.

Kurt Hildebrand/R-C File Photo

A Carson Valley Community Blood Drive will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the CVIC Hall, 1606 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

This Vitalant donation event is sponsored by Monica and Keith Hart of Big Daddy’s Bike, Ski & Board in Gardnerville. The couple knows first-hand the importance of maintaining a strong blood supply, since Monica received several life-saving blood transfusions while undergoing treatment for leukemia in 2019.

As a blood recipient, Monica is no longer eligible to donate blood. She said regularly organizing blood drives is her family’s way of giving back and expressing gratitude to all the blood donors who helped saved her life.

Appointment times for donations of whole blood and double red cells are available. Additionally, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered, and is at least 28 days symptom-free can consider donating convalescent plasma, which may help other people currently battling the virus. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors are informed of their results.

Blood donors are not tested for coronavirus, and individuals should not donate if they’re feeling sick.

Vitalant’s website states there is “no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself, but we follow CDC guidelines and take extra precautions to protect our staff and donors.”

Facial coverings and adequate social distancing are required, and potential donors will be screened for their current temperature and health status. To help ensure “a positive donation experience,” it is recommended to eat something within two hours donation and be well hydrated.

Donors are asked to arrive solo; children and other visitors are discouraged from entering the donation location.

More information about blood donation and eligibility requirements can be found at vitalant.org. To schedule a donation appointment on Feb. 11, log onto bloodhero.comand click “Locate a Blood Drive.” Go the to “Quick Search” tab and enter the sponsor code, “Carson Valley,” then look for the CVIC Hall event.

Lions’ Student Speakers contest update

The Carson Valley Lions Club’s 2020-21 Student Speakers Contest topic is, “Can distance learning provide a classroom quality education?” Douglas High School junior Hayley LaCost was the sole entrant at the club level event held Jan. 20 and will compete against a student from Carson High School at the zone competition on Feb. 14.

That winner advances to the Student Speakers’ regional competition scheduled in Reno this March, and district finals follow in April. Speaking contest participants prepare and deliver a speech not to exceed 10 minutes and have the opportunity to earn scholarship money for college.

The Lions’ annual Students Speakers Contest is “a 75-year tradition which provides an opportunity for competitive speaking among students on a subject of vital interest to the contestants, as well as the American people as a whole.”

Active in the Carson Valley since 1953, CVLC focuses on issues related to vision, hunger relief, diabetes, youth, and the environment. The organization supports a number of local programs that include Austin’s House, Meals on Wheels, and Project Santa Claus.

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized CVLC as the 2018/2019 Service Club of the Year.

For more information, log onto the CVLC website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/carsonvalleynv/index.php.