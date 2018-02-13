Carson Valley Art’s Council takes steps in Copeland building project

The Carson Valley Arts Council has taken steps to convert the old Copeland building into, "a hub of arts for the community," said Brian Fitzgerald, president of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

The Minden Town Board approved a request from the Carson Valley Arts Council to direct Town Staff to draft a letter of support for a grant application for the Arts Council Building, also known as the old Copeland building.

Fitzgerald presented the request at the town board meeting on Wednesday evening. The grant is called Art Works and is through the National Endowment of the Arts. The council is requesting $35,000 in this grant.

Fitzgerald said they are currently looking at different plans and designs, as well as architects to try to get some preliminary bids. He also said the entire project has a $65,000 to $75,000 price tag on it.

Fitzgerald said the council is currently seeking grants to get updates on designs and concepts for the building. He said he sees it having a theater and stage for both dance and theater. He sees the building serving as a multipurpose room.

Once the council receives the grant, Fitzgerald hopes they can then demonstrate the concepts and designs for the building and attract some donors in the process.

The Carson Valley Arts Council purchased the building in 2008 because they believed it was in a central location, Fitzgerald said. He said the building is an 1800 square foot warehouse.

Fitzgerald says as the council expands on its outreach, it also hopes to attract attention to the Copeland project.