Carson Valley Art Association awards $1,000 in scholarships

The Carson Valley Art Association has awarded $1,000 scholarships to Douglas High School students Davianna Morris and Lea Gifford, both of Minden.

Davianna, who received the CVAA Scholarship, pursued Graphic Design while at Douglas, and designed the 2018 Lions Club Carson Valley Days commemorative button. She wants to pursue a double major in Interior Design/Business and will start her advanced education at Western Nevada College.

Lea, who received the Elizabeth Johnson Scholarship, was a skilled debate participant with a natural talent for drawing. A proficient speaker, she also designs clothing, plays the piano, and has a passion for writing, particularly short stories. She has been accepted to four universities.

The Carson Valley Art Association is proud of these students, and welcomes the opportunity to provide scholarships for post high school educational endeavors. The local community is to be thanked for supporting the Carson Valley Art Association Scholarship Benefit Show, which makes these awards possible.