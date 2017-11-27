Carson teen in Kings Canyon crash dies Sunday

A Carson City teenager died Sunday of injuries he received in the Nov. 9 Kings Canyon crash.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has confirmed 16-year-old Timothy Jones succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately, the death was expected," said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Law enforcement and paramedics responded to reports of a 10:46 p.m. single rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Seven teenagers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident and only two were wearing seat belts. It was reported that Jones was one who wasn't restrained. Two of the teenagers are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The Carson City School District has yet to comment on the latest news, however, a statement is expected Monday afternoon.

Several have taken to Facebook and other social media to express their condolences.

"We know you will visit and look over your teammates," wrote the Carson Baseball Boosters Club on Facebook. "As our boys approach the field this season, they'll do it your name. We know that you and God will guide them and be their shield. We love you TJ3."

Jones was a junior at Carson High School and played on the baseball team. Those close to him said he was an honor student and had dreams of being an EMT.