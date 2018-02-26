Carson man killed in Bridgeport collision

A Carson City man was identified as the victim in a fatal vehicle rollover south of Bridgeport on Friday.

Juan Alvarado-Zavala was the driver of a white 2006 GMC.

Alvarado-Zavala was southbound on Highway 395 at about 7:15 a.m. when he came across a slower vehicle.

When he stepped on the brakes, the pickup started to spin, hit the west shoulder and overturned into Virginia Creek.

Both passengers were able to escape the rising water, but the driver was trapped.

Alvarado-Zavala had to be cut from the pickup's wreckage by Bridgeport volunteer firefighters.

He was taken to Mammoth Lakes Hospital by paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries.

The highway was slick on Friday due to snowfall earlier that morning.

The California Highway Patrol reports the accident is still under investigation.