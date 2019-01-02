Carson City rings in 2019 with first baby, Braxton Lister

Brent and Amanda Lister of Gardnerville have a memorable New Year's story to share about how their newborn son almost wasn't Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center's first baby of 2019 with another birth in progress at the same time.

Braxton Anthony Lister, Carson Tahoe's first baby born of the year, was born at 1:08 a.m. Jan. 1, four days shy of his due date after induced labor. He was healthy and surrounded by three generations of family members Tuesday, a welcome New Year's Day celebration for the Listers.

"In the middle of her labor, (the staff) made us stop everything because there was an emergency," Brent said. "They had to leave. They told her to stop pushing and so, we thought for sure the other baby was going to be born with an emergency C-section first, but…"

"The doctor ended up running out," Amanda finished.

The Listers described their doctor and medical staff quickly delaying Braxton's birth to tend to another couple giving birth, and that required an emergency Caesarean section. The doctor returned the Amanda and delivered Braxton.

"She said, 'Here's your baby!' and ran back out," Amanda said.

But in spite of the rush and the holiday, it didn't matter to the excited new parents.

"Buddy, I don't care if you were the first or the last," Brent, a sales manager at Carson City Hyundair, said smiling at Braxton.

Braxton is Brent's third and Amanda's first child. He had twin sisters Hailee and Maddison, 9, and great-grandfather Herb Hostetler and grandmother Mickey Kriethe excited and adoring him Tuesday in their hospital room.

"It was a lot different than I thought it was going to be, but it was very simple, and everybody was amazing," Amanda said of the hospital staff.

"Everyone on the whole staff was super accommodating," Brent said. "They were nice and sweet, their bedside manner was excellent. Their anesthesiologist was excellent."

"And patient," Amanda added.

As an annual tradition celebrating the area's firstborn of the year, Carson Tahoe donated a basket to the Listers compiled of items donated from local businesses. The basket contains items such as a stuffed animal, butt paste, lanolin cream, onesies, car hanger toys, bibs and a car mirror reflector, and the family said they were grateful for the items received.

The hospital also celebrated the last baby born in 2018.

Ken and Gianna Jacks of Carson City were proud to announce the arrival of their son Leo Christian Jacks, born at 4:47 p.m. Dec. 31 at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.

Ken, a tax consultant who owns DML Tax and Business Consulting in Reno, said their experience with the hospital also was excellent.

"All the nurses are great as far as coaching when they come in," he said. "They made it easy for me. … I follow along with the nurses."

Gianna said they were surprised to learn there were no other babies born before midnight. The couple found out they'd given birth to Leo two minutes after the previous baby.

Ken and Gianna also received a basket, including a $200 gift card from the Nevada Cattlewomen's Association.

Leo is the Jacks' second child. The couple also have a 2-year-old.

"We're definitely happy to be here," Ken said.