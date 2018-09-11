Carson City man dead, three others injured in Pinenut crash

A 29-year-old Carson City man died Monday night in a crash in the Pinenut Mountains.

Elliott Jones, 29, was found dead after Douglas County Emergency Communications received a call from, Lyon County Emergency Communications, reporting a motor vehicle accident with possible fatalities in an unknown location between Douglas County and Lyon County in the Pinenut Mountains about 11 p.m. Monday.

The involved parties were unable to give information pertaining to their location due to darkness and being unable to see landmarks.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deployed patrol deputies to a possible GPS coordinate along with Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Careflight Helicopter, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Drone to attempt to locate the motor vehicle accident based on the GPS coordinate and telephone pinging.

Careflight was able to locate the motor vehicle accident off a trail in the Pinenut Mountains in Douglas County.

Medical resources were deployed for three individuals, all from Carson City, with minor injuries and Jones.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash. Cause of the accident at this time appears to be alcohol related.