Carson City man arrested in shoplifting incident

A Carson City man was arrested Dec. 23 on suspicion of shoplifting at Target on Jacks Valley Road in Douglas County.

The 26-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to the call at 11:20 a.m. On scene, they contacted the asset protection agent who made the call. The agent told them the man was still inside the store. Deputies witnessed the man walk past the checkouts and toward the exit. According to reports, the man appeared nervous when he saw the deputies and walked back inside the store.

Deputies contacted the man and asked to meet with him in the security office. There, they searched him and found a ring with Target packaging. The man said he bought the ring at Walmart. Deputies saw video surveillance of the man removing a security device from a computer video security system, valued at $179.99. He was arrested.

His bail is set at $640.

A San Pablo, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and on an outside warrant.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Day after deputies responded to a domestic battery call at the Carson Valley Inn Market. The reporting party said they saw the man strike a woman in the face repeatedly. The reporting party gave a written statement, a description of the man and his license plate number.

Deputies later conducted a traffic stop on the man's vehicle. He had a warrant and suspended drivers license. He also had a requirement to have an interlock device on his vehicle. The man matched the reporting party's description and was arrested.

His bail is set at $5,077.

A San Diego man was also arrested Christmas Day on suspicion of obstructing and assault on an officer.

The 31-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to a call to the 800 block of Ridgecrest Drive in reference to an intoxicated male. On scene, several people were yelling at deputies to help them detain the man. The man was being held on a bed by three males. He was yelling profanities at both the men and the deputies.

The man allegedly lunged at the deputies and was struggling. He was taken to the ground and put in handcuffs.

His bail is set at $3,643.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on two contempt of court violations and an obstructing an officer charge.

The 40-year-old man was arrested Dec. 23 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane on Mottsville Lane.

The man, who was the passenger, gave deputies his name, however according to reports he seemed nervous and deputies believed he was lying. Dispatch did not find any information on the name the man gave. Deputies approached him again and he gave the correct name. The man had two misdemeanor warrants.

His bail is set at $20,640.