Carnival spins up Carson Valley Days

The annual Carson Valley Days Carnival opens with Buddy Day in Lampe Park 5-11 p.m. Thursday.

A schedule of events for the annual celebration, whose crescendo is Saturday's parade, has been released by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club.

Tickets are $26 per person, but on Buddy Day, wristbands are two for one for those graduates looking to celebrate with some carnival rides. Both Douglas High School and ASPIRE graduations are Thursday.

Presale carnival tickets are available at Nevada State Bank in Minden as well as Raley's and Accolades Trophies in Gardnerville.

Those tickets are $20 each, but are not valid for Thursday.

The carnival reopens 3-11 p.m. Friday. Live music will be performed by the Jacoda Band 6-7:30 p.m. and by the Tripping King Snakes 8 p.m. to midnight.

Those who attended Friday night's block party might have a bleary morning when parade registration starts in Minden 7 a.m. Saturday. Parade entries will line up down County Road in preparation for the 9 a.m. start.

Highway 395 is scheduled to close at Buckeye Road and Waterloo Lane at 8 a.m. Saturday. Several roads will be closed in Minden for the parade line-up. The parade travels from Minden to Lampe Park via Esmeralda Avenue and Highway 395

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 thanked the following businesses for supporting this year's Carson Valley Days.

"These sponsors help the club cover the large cost of the event so that we are able to donate more money to help improve the lives of children in the Carson Valley," Club Spokesman Timmy Provost said.

Ahern Rentals

Alpine Fasteners

ASJ Small Engines, Etc.

American AVK

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Big George Ventures

Bing Materials

Carson Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Carson Valley Heating & Air

Carson Valley Transmission

Carson Valley Inn

Double J Auto

Douglas Radiator and Auto Air

The French Bar

Guided Truck and Equipment

Impact Construction

Intero Real Estate

JT Basque Bar & Dining Room

Les Schwab Tire

Mountain View Tree Farm

Nevada State Bank

PR Supply

RM Roofing

RW Construction

Silverado Trucking

Stor All

Western Nevada Supply

Woodward Roofing