Carnegie Hall video of Douglas Dynamics on tap

A video of the Douglas Dynamics performance at Carnegie Hall will be shown Jan. 11 in Gardnerville.

“The Douglas Dynamics trip to Carnegie was a life changing event for our students,” Director Tammy Owens said. “They thoroughly enjoyed working with Eric Whitacre. He was so down to Earth and truly loved working with all the participants.”

As a thanks for supporting the Douglas High School chorus, an hour-long viewing of the concert will be shown 6:30 p.m. at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane.

A score of Douglas High School students flew to New York City the weekend before Thanksgiving to perform with 14 other choirs from around the U.S. and two from Dubai to perform music written by Whitacre, a 1988 Douglas High graduate.

The students toured the city between practices.

Students raised funds over the past year in order to pay for the trip.