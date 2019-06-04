Car show to raise preservation funds for Dangberg Historic Park

MINDEN — Classic cars will come to downtown Minden on Aug. 23 and 24 for a public event to raise restoration funds for the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Lead sponsors of the event include Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Horse Tales magazine and Sorensen’s Resort. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

Though the event benefits the Dangberg Historic Park, the event will be held on Esmeralda Avenue and around the Minden Town Park. Minden was founded by the Dangberg family in 1905.

Classic car owners can register their vehicles for the show-and-shine event by June 23. The fee is $45 and registration forms are available for download at Dangberg.org. The fee includes one complimentary T-shirt commemorating the event as well as a dash plaque and a “goodie bag” full of offers and items provided by local merchants.

Judging classes include stock and modified cars and trucks through 1974 as well as “rat rods” of any type and year. The event kicks off with a Friday night street party on Esmeralda Avenue, featuring Moni and the Moonlighters playing 1950s and ’60s rock, as well as a full Saturday with music, food trucks, vendors and a car parts swap meet.

More information about the event and car registration is available at http://www.dangberg.org, 775-783-9417 or info@dangberghomeranch.org.