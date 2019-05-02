Car show season revs up this weekend

The Holy Smoker Barbecue car show is Saturday in Gardnerville.

Special to The R-C

The sun won’t be the only thing shining this spring as car show season gets underway in Carson Valley.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville is hosting the 8th annual Holy Smoker Barbecue and Car Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Featuring a tri-tip lunch the show is located in the church parking lot at Mill Street and Douglas Avenue.

Vehicle entries are $25 and start at 8 a.m. Entrance is $20 for adults, $6 for children age 4-12, with children 3 and under free. A family of four can get in for $40.

Proceeds benefit Trinity Lutheran Church, Preschool and Kindergarten’s transportation fund to purchase a new minibus.

The 15th annual Rappin’ to Minden Car Show is 9 a.m. June 1 at Minden Park.

After the show there will be a catered barbecue 4-7 p.m.

The grandmother of Carson Valley car shows is June 23.

The 19th annual Big Mama’s Show & Shine Classic Car Show. It will be held 1-6 p.m. June 23 at the Lampe Park Pavilion in Gardnerville.

“Big Mama’s is a day of vendors and crafts, food, fun, music, and of course classic cars,” Recreation Coordinator Georgianna Drees-Wasmer said. “Douglas County Senior Services organizes this event as a fundraiser for our Meals On Wheels Program which delivers meals to the homebound seniors within Douglas County. This year we expect to serve over 25,000 meals to Meals On Wheels clients, and more seniors sign up for the program each week.”

This year Big Mama’s Show & Shine will also be the official spot of the Great Race and Gardnerville will be the first overnight stop for all the racers. The opening ceremony for the Great Race will be at 5:15 p.m. with the racers pulling in about every 2 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsors for the show and/or donations for the raffle, which is held throughout the day, are being sought.

Vendors are also requested for the craft fair. For information, visit https://communityservices.douglascountynv.gov under Senior Services or contact Georgianna Drees-Wasmer at the Douglas County Senior Center at 775-782-5500 ext 3.