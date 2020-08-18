Car show results in chaos at Lake Tahoe

The Lake2o meetup brought in large crowds of people to a South Lake Tahoe parking lot.

A car enthusiast group had a multi-day event turn ugly this weekend at Lake Tahoe and the organizer said he’s trying to do everything he can to make it up to local residents.

The Lake2o event was planned for Aug. 12-16 at Stateline according to the group’s Instagram page, but the meetup sparked outrage as chaos ensued with the crowds that resulted in Montbleu Casino Resort and Spa security being attacked among other incidents.

The Lake2o Instagram post informed attendees to wear masks and socially distance, however based on submitted photos, that did not happen.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department increased enforcement over the weekend to deal with an influx of visitors. Many of the issues centered around a gathering of car enthusiasts organized. Officials became aware of the gathering on Thursday and added extra officers to deal with traffic law enforcement, excessive trash and unruly participants.

“We understand Tahoe is a place people want to escape during this time, but they have to be respectful of the place we call home,” said Police Chief David Stevenson in a press release.

The event reached its peak on Saturday. SLTPD requested help from other agencies including El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol. “We added five extra officers to deal with people and cars,” Lt. Travis Cabral said in the release, “We focused on traffic violations, noise, reckless driving and large gatherings at various local businesses in addition to the regular summer call volume.” Officers contacted the social media organizer several times on Saturday. The event organizer decided to cancel any events he had planned Sunday.

In total, officers responded to 525 calls for service over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also had several calls for service involving the Lake2o car show. Between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16, DCSO deputies responded to 208 calls for service, including 25 directly related to the event.

Out of the 208 calls, 25 were related to the Lake2o event. The calls for service ranged from speeding, parking and one DUI arrest. The first call for service was at 1:21 p.m. on Aug. 13, and the last call was at 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 16.

DCSO also received a report that Montbleu security officers were battered and shoved to the ground during an incident involving people participating in the car show.

DCSO reached out to Montbleu security and they were not interested in filing any incident reports.

Ace’s High Rally Car Show and Drift Series was planned for this weekend at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe. The event was canceled seven days ago due to governors orders.

In June, the first Car Show and Drift Series took place. Dreu Murin, the promoter said that the event went well, was compliant with all regulations and was very organized. However, the car group Lake2o came to Tahoe despite the organizers “pulling the plug” on the event.

“Lake2o has a history of being tyrants,” Murin said.

He said the car community did not attend the meetups held by the car group. Murin said that he informed SLTPD about the group’s burnout competitions.

“I did not want the car community to be connected to this. We in no way condone that behavior,” Murin said. “We did everything we could to alert them [law enforcement]. It is a sad day for the car world.”

The Lake2o organizer says that this has been a huge misunderstanding and he is upset that locals don’t see the whole picture.

“I have spent countless hours in contact with the police department and Montbleu security,” said the 23 year-old who wished to remain anonymous due to threats.

The organizer said that he was trying to do the right thing and that there were ‘a few bad apples that ruined the event.’ He also said that he’s been getting death threats and is scared to come back to Tahoe again.

“This is all being thrown at Lake2o,” he said. “I don’t ever condone this behavior.”

The organizer said that he had a crew come to clean up tire marks and have been picking up the mess that was left at Hard Rock and MontBleu.

“To blame everything on us is outrageous,” he said. “I am trying everything I can to make it up to locals.”

He told the Tribune that he loves Lake Tahoe and tells group members to respect the lake and ‘Keep Tahoe Blue.’ He said this is the fourth year Lake2o has been coming to Tahoe and nothing has happened like this before. He also doesn’t believe there is any correlation between the car group and the road rage stabbing that happened Friday night.