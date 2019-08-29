Canyon Fire down for the count

By Monday, all that was left of the Canyon Fire, which prompted evacuations in Topaz Ranch Estates last week, was a 441-acre red-rimmed cigarette burn with the occasional ash devil dancing across the hills.

The fire was contained on Saturday, by which time it would be difficult to claim it was still smoldering.

East Fork firefighters were able to join a taskforce to fight the Long Valley Fire burning north of Hallelujah Junction along the state line on Saturday evening.

A home and several outbuildings were lost, before the 2,438-acre fire was brought to heel. The task force was sent home by Saturday night.

Firefighters had a line around the blaze by Monday and expect to have it completely out on Wednesday.

Bureau of Land Management law enforcement is seeking witnesses to the start of both the Canyon and Long Valley fires.

Investigators found evidence that target shooting was involved in starting the Canyon Fire. Shortly after the first report of the Topaz Ranch Estates fire, one resident reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene near Minnehaha Canyon and Sandstone Drive.

BLM investigators are seeking photos or videos taken by bystanders or any information about suspicious activity between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-857-3511.

A lightning-sparked fire above the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness in Alpine County has grown to 15 acres.

The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Creek and has been burning since it was first discovered on July 28 after lightning storms passed over the Sierra.

Fire managers are watching the fire closely using fire cameras and lookouts. They said light smoke may be visible from Highway 89, but that the fire is expected to remain within its footprint.