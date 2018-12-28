Can’t swear at ‘em until they’ve been sworn in

There's always a little swearing that accompanies the new year, but this year will see ceremonies around the swearing in of new officials, with Douglas County's justices of the peace leading the charge.

Newly elected East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones is conducting her investiture 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Two old friends will gather around that same time as East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins will swear in Douglas County's longest-serving judge, Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson sometime during the first week of January.

A former swearing-in ceremony for all public officials, whether elected or selected during 2018 is 9 a.m. Jan. 7 at the historic Douglas County Courthouse 1616 8th St. Minden.

Members of the county's independent boards may also be sworn in during their first meeting of the year.