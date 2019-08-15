Candy Dance statue unveiling Friday

Where: Starts at Pink House, then Nixon and Main streets

There was more Hanging Tree than Candy Dance about setting the statue of Lillian Virgin Finnegan on its pedestal in Genoa on Monday morning.

That’s because a strap was put around the statue’s neck to lower it onto the 5,000-pound granite base.

A blue tarp covers the statue while preparations are underway for her unveiling on Friday.

Sculpted by Debrine Smedley, the project has been underway since the fall of 2016.

The statue is meant as a tribute to all the volunteers who’ve contributed to the Genoa Candy Dance over the past century.

Finnegan, her aunt Jane Raycraft Campbell and Mary Wyatt are credited with cooking up the idea of the Candy Dance in the year following World War I, according to Oct. 25, 1946, edition of The Record-Courier.

Friday’s unveiling will be an elaborate affair according to Sharon Davis who is on the statue committee.

The whole soirée kicks off with a VIP reception at the Pink House that will last until 5:30 p.m., when guests will be escorted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse to the statue location at Nixon and Main streets.

Davis said posse members will carry the U.S. and Nevada flags, which they will turn over to the Douglas High School ROTC to post the colors.

Genoa Church Pastor Patrick Jolly will do an invocation blessing the last century of Candy Dance.

Sheriff Dan Coverley and four of the five Douglas County commissioners will be present for the unveiling. Davis said representatives of Rep. Mark Amodei and Gov. Steve Sisolak will be at the event.

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall’s office also will be at the event.

Davis said participants should dress in vintage clothing. Kim Harris will do a Chautauqua of Finnegan.

Gail Teig said Katrina Tholen’s three sons and some younger Giovachini cousins will participate in planting a 50-year time capsule.

“We’d like to have someone who will be around 50 years from today to do the time capsule,” she said.

Food will be available from the Country Store and Genoa Station will be doing a taco stand at Mormon Station State Historic Park.