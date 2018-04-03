Candy Dance statue project receives $15,000 state grant

A big chunk of the cost of a statue honoring Genoa Candy Dance volunteers will be paid for from a Nevada Commission on Tourism Grant.

The statue of Lillian Virgin Finnegan, credited with founding the annual fundraiser for Nevada's oldest town, will be poured in May.

Friends of Genoa plan to have the statue up in time for the Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Fair, which is Sept. 29 and 30 this year.

On Thursday, the Nevada Commission on Tourism approved $15,000 of the $33,000 sought for the statue.

The Genoa Town Board is scheduled to hear an update on the statue project at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday in the Town Hall.

Genoans weren't the only Carson Valley beneficiaries of the $200,000 in tourism grant funding.

A project to help visitors find the Valley's historical, cultural and recreational destinations received a $23,493 grant from the state.

The Carson Valley Visitors Authority will use the money to install way-findings signs.

The Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch received $4,070 to help pay for the design and fabrication of 10 high-compression laminate panels, including mounting posts. The interpretive panels will contain text and photographs that explain each of the park's buildings, their role and the Dangberg family's role in Carson Valley history.

"This grant program helps Nevada communities make infrastructure improvements that will enhance the visitor experience," Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison said. "That's important because visitors, and the business they bring to Nevada, are crucial to our economy. About $3.2 billion in state and local tax revenue is generated by the travel industry."

The Nevada Division of Tourism distributes the grants every other year and funds visitor kiosks and interpretive signs. Twenty-five projects received grants. This grant program, which funds infrastructure projects, is separate from TravelNevada's Rural Marketing Grant Program, which funds marketing projects and disperses grants twice a year.

Grants were also approved for three Lake Tahoe projects.

The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Parking Program received $10,000 to purchase and install bicycle parking and fix-it stations throughout the Lake Tahoe Region in Nevada.

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association received $6,500 to repair existing trailhead kiosks and brochure boxes. The funds will also develop and produce new informational panels at all Nevada Tahoe Rim trailhead kiosks.

Sustainable Tahoe received $3,000 for Walking with a "Washoe Heart." The funds will go toward purchasing materials, travel expenses, video equipment, taping, site interpretation graphics and signs, guide maps and editing.