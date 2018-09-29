Candy Dance could see breezy first day

if you go

Earlybirds will see the best weather conditions for the first day of Candy Dance shopping today in Genoa.

While it's forecast to be cool, the predicted winds shouldn't begin to pick up until around lunchtime.

The annual Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire officially opens 9 a.m. today. The craft fair is open until 5 p.m. and reopens 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are forecast to die down overnight and through Sunday, which will see a high temperature of 71 degrees.

An estimated 30,000 people throng to Nevada's first settlement for the craft faire, which was added to the fundraiser in the 1970s.

Genoa is located along the western edge of Carson Valley south of Carson City.

Access to town includes Jacks Valley Road, Genoa Lane and Muller Lane, all of which are closed 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each route ends in a parking lot. Officials recommend using Muller Lane to Foothill Road for those coming from the south. For those coming from the north, Jacks Valley Road and Genoa Lane are the best access points.

Highway 395 southbound is reduced to one lane with right turns only onto Genoa Lane.

Left turns, both from Highway 395 onto Genoa Lane and from Genoa Lane onto Highway 395, will be prohibited during the fair.

Shuttles are available from Ranch One parking along Foothill Road and Genoa Lane and from the Genoa Cemetery lot to town. Parking is $5.

Once in town, automatic teller machines are available for shoppers who run short of cash.

Food and drink is available from a variety of vendors in town.

The Masons host a pancake breakfast in the Masonic Hall both mornings. The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department sells Italian sausage sandwiches and beer.