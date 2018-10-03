Candy Dance completes another year

The 99th annual Genoa Candy Dance went off with as few hitches as any event that invites 30,000 people to a town of around 300 could expect.

"It went very well from the planning and execution standpoint," Town Manager Phil Ritger said.

While he's still counting the money coming in from the annual fundraiser, which supports the town, he is optimistic that the event was profitable as well.

"I think I will be leaving the town in a healthy state," he said.

Ritger spent Monday cleaning up after the event, as did several volunteers. This will be his last Candy Dance as town manager, but as a resident, he said he'll still be volunteering his help.

For two days, visitors from all over the country came to Nevada's first settlement to shop at the craft fair, purchase candy, dance and enjoy fall in western Nevada.

Visitors overflowed the Genoa Cemetery parking lot and ended up occupying both sides of Jacks Valley Road as far as James Canyon Loop on Saturday.

The largest consistently annual event in Carson Valley, Candy Dance pays for the town staff and maintenance.

But this year was just a run-up to the event's centennial next year, when the 100th anniversary of the first Candy Dance will be celebrated with a statue of event founder Lillian Virgin Finnegan.

Three years after the Douglas County seat was moved to Minden in 1916, townspeople gathered to hold a fundraiser to install streetlights in the town, where dusk arrives early thanks to the Carson Range.