Candy Dance closes Genoa to through traffic this weekend

Genoa is bustling this week as volunteers prepare for the annual Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire this weekend.

With an estimated 30,000 visitors Saturday and Sunday, all roads into town will be closed 7 a,m. to 7 p.m.,

Foothill Road will be closed just south of town near Candy Dance Lane. Genoa Lane will be closed east of downtown between Kinsey Way and Pioneer Trail. Jacks Valley Road will be closed just north of Centennial Drive. Parking is provided at each of the road closure areas for $5 per vehicle with free round trip shuttle service. Motorists should expect travel delays due to the high volume of traffic entering Genoa on this weekend.

Parking Areas

Parking is provided at three designated Genoa Candy Dance parking lots for $5 per vehicle with free, round-trip shuttle service. The parking lots are at these locations:

 North of Genoa on Jacks Valley Road at the Genoa Cemetery

 South of Genoa on Foothill Road across from the Genoa Post Office

 East of Genoa on Genoa Lane at the Trimmer Ranch