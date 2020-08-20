Candidate raising funds for ‘In God We Trust’ display

A Douglas County commission candidate is heading up a donation drive to display the U.S. national motto, “In God We Trust” in commission chambers.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner agreed to take on the fundraising task on behalf of county commissioners.

The Republican is facing Ruhenstroth Libertarian Charles Holt in the Nov. 3 General Election.

“I’m hoping for as many Douglas County citizens to share in this meaningful effort as possible,” Gardner said. “No amount of donation is too small although there is a $100 upper limit for every individual donation.”

He pledged the first $100, and the Carson Valley Arts Council agreed to act as the fiscal agent.

County commissioners voted on Oct. 3, 2019, to placing the motto in a prominent location in the board chambers. The original plan was to authorize a budget from the county general fund, however Gardner suggested seeking donations from private citizens to fund this effort.

The motto appeared first on U.S. coins in 1864, the same year Nevada was admitted as a state to the union. In 1955, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Public Law 140, it became the official motto of the United States.

A woman named Jackie Sullivan, founder and president of In God We Trust America Inc., prompted the county to join her effort to have the motto displayed in all government buildings. So far more than 700 cities and counties nationwide have rallied to the cause.

Donations, which are tax deductible and may be made through http://www.cvartscouncil.com. Mark them for the “In God We Trust” account. Any funds raised above the estimated $3,000 required will be used at the discretion of the Arts Council for other worthy arts projects within the county.

Gardner said he hopes to raise the money by Oct. 1 and unveil the motto no later than Nov. 1. For further information, call 775-309-3975.