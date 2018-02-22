Camera thefts lead to 2 arrests

Two people are facing charges related to a Saturday shoplifting incident at the Grant Walmart.

Deputies received a report that two men filled a plastic tote with cameras and ran from the store at around 9:25 a.m.

A store security officer told deputies they got in a gray Kia driven by a woman and headed south.

Deputies spotted a Kia on Highway 395 and conducted a traffic stop at Silver City RV Park.

One of the men in the Kia was tazed during the encounter and was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center by East Fork ambulance to have the prongs removed from his scalp.

The other man, Clarence Wayne Garcia, 35, and the driver, Stefanie Marie Chapa, 35, were taken into custody.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the Kia and found five cameras and walkie talkies set to the same channel, allegedly so the trio could communicate with one another.

Both were scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

They were in jail on Tuesday in lieu of $1,500 bail.

A Mound House man was taken into custody on Friday evening for a probation violation.

Bradley Owen Emmans, 32, was arrested after a 7:26 p.m. contact on Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

He is being held in Douglas County Jail pending further proceedings.

An abandoned suitcase at Blue Rock Park in the Gardnerville Ranchos prompted its evacuation on Wednesday.

The suitcase was found at 3:11 p.m. Members of the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad responded and determined it was benign.