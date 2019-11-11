Caltrans, other agencies celebrate roundabout completion in Meyers

Caltrans District 3 and partner agencies completed the first highway roundabout in El Dorado County that converted the T intersection of Highway 50 and State Route 89 into a roundabout.

“We’ve greatly improved safety for motorists by converting this intersection into a roundabout, which significantly reduces the number and the severity of collisions compared to a traditional intersection,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal in a press release. “This project is in line with Caltrans’ mission to provide a safe, sustainable, integrated and efficient transportation system.”

Caltrans staff along with El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne Marchetta, Tahoe Transportation District Board Chairman Steve Teshara, Q&D Construction Vice President Jeff Bean and the project team gathered to celebrate and recognize the completion of the $7.3 million project.

A high number of collisions (21 collisions in a five-year period) prompted the safety project which was funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP).

According to a study by the Federal Highway Administration, accidents are reduced by up to 36% when a roundabout replaces a standard intersection.

To learn about other Caltrans projects, follow them on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.