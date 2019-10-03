California man gets prison for giving bad ID

A California man who blamed his prison term there on his arrest in Douglas County was sentenced to 12-30 months for giving his cousin’s drivers license to deputies when he was arrested.

Craig Lewis Stewart, 28, said he should be getting out of prison in California in January 2020.

Stewart was taken into custody on Oct. 13, 2017, at Stateline.

Two months later, his probation in California was revoked over the Nevada charges. Stewart began his prison term on Jan. 18, 2018, which caused him to miss a November 2018 court date.

“I know what I did here wasn’t right, but I’m paying for it,” he said.

District Judge Tom Gregory said he understood Stewart’s concern, but that he didn’t think he would be a good candidate for probation.

He sentenced him to serve the Nevada sentence concurrently with his time in California. Stewart was given credit for 86 days time served.

■ A Mark Twain man hopes to have his sentence diverted after he admitted Monday to possession of stolen property and sales of a controlled substance.

Isidro Montoya-Acosta, 22, faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison on the two felonies.

He admitted that on May 7 he had cocaine and a stolen firearm for sale. He was taken into custody on June 12 after he failed to stop at a sign in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Attorney Joey Gilbert said Montoya-Acosta didn’t have a record and was seeking treatment. Montoya-Acosta is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 25 to determine if he is eligible for diversion.

■ A man who hit a tree at Nevada Beach admitted Monday the pickup he was driving was stolen.

Beau Rollins, 46, admitted to one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He faces up to 1-5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced on Dec. 2.

Rollins was denied release on his own recognizance.

The incident occurred Sept. 5 where witnesses said Rollins crashed into the tree and then walked away carrying an orange traffic vest.

Attorney Matthew Ence sought Rollins’ release on his own recognizance, but that was denied.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man who admitted to two felonies on Monday hopes to have his sentencing deferred.

Adam William Westmark, 30, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

He faces an aggregate sentence of nine years in prison if he’s sentenced to the maximum on both counts and those run consecutively.

Westmark took more than $650 from a change jar in November and December of last year, but the exact amount is in dispute. District Judge Tom Gregory set a restitution hearing for Nov. 25 and urged Westmark to save some money for that date.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted Monday to possession of methamphetamine for sale.

Sky L. Volosin, 33, faces up to six years and a $20,000 fine at his Nov. 25 sentencing.

He is also eligible for probation. Volosin sold methamphetamine on Aug. 6 at a Stateline hotel parking lot.

Attorney Maria Pence pointed out that Volosin has only been using methamphetamine for a year.

Volosin’s bail was lowered to $500 cash on condition he wear a global positioning device and submit to supervision by the Department of Alternative Sentencing.

■ A warrant was issued for Gardnerville man sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2013 because he has yet to make arrangements to pay restitution.

David Christopher Springer, 37, was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court within two weeks of his release from prison to arrange to pay $770.

Springer was convicted of stalking his former girlfriend and threatening a deputy with a knife in 2013. He was previously convicted of battering an 11-year-old and was sentenced to 16-72 months girl in December 2008. He’d served 34 months of that sentence.