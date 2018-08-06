California fires has everyone smoking

Smoke safety

1. Stay indoors with windows and doors closed; run air-conditioner on “recirculate” setting. Keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. Minimize the use of swamp coolers. If it becomes too warm indoors, individuals may consider leaving the area to seek alternative shelter.

2. Do not add to indoor pollution. When smoke levels are high, do not use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces, or gas stoves. Do not vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke, because smoking puts even more pollution into the air.

3. Follow your doctor’s advice about medicines and about your respiratory management plan if you have asthma or another lung disease, Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen. If you evacuate, make sure you take all essential medications along with you.

4. Do not rely on dust masks or N95 respirators for protection. If you wish to wear something, use a wet handkerchief or bandana to cover your mouth and nose. The key – keep it moist.

5. When driving make sure to drive with the windows rolled up and the air conditioner on “recirculate.”

6. Minimize or stop outdoor activities, especially exercise, during smoky conditions.

7. People who must spend time outdoors should drink plenty of fluids.

8. Additionally, pet owners should consider bringing their pets indoors out of the unhealthy air conditions, if possible. This is especially important for older pets.

9. Stay tuned to local radio and TV for emergency announcements about air quality.

10. Stay in touch with family and friends, especially if you live alone. Exercise your communications plan.