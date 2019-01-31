California bike tour skips Carson Valley

This year's Amgen Tour will skip Nevada altogether, with the men's stage 2 race travelling from Hope Valley to South Lake Tahoe, where it will wrap up at Heavenly, organizers announced on Thursday.

This marks the second consecutive year the men will be riding in Tahoe. It also marks the first time in five years that the women's race will not include a stage in Tahoe.

Some portion of the race has passed through Douglas County over the past three years. In 2017 and 2018, racers travelled up Foothill Road and over Kingsbury Grade.

Organizers said this year's race will be the longest and most challenging in its 14-year history, including a Men's Stage 2 finish from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe on May 13. The route will start at sea level and gain an elevation of 14,500 feet as the cyclists pass stunning views along Highway 89 over Carson and Luther Passes.

This is the 14th year of the race.

Throughout seven stages over seven days (May 12-18, 2019), professional cyclists will contest mountain roads, highways and coastlines from Sacramento to Pasadena. The 773-mile course through 13 Host Cities will ante up 14 Sprints, more than 68,000 feet of elevation gain and 25 King of the Mountain climbs, the most in race history.

"This marks the sixth consecutive year, and it will be another heart-pumping, grueling climb to the finish line at Heavenly's California Base Lodge for these elite athletes." said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. "We invite community members and businesses to come out and cheer on Olympians as well as Olympic hopefuls."