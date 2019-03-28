Cafe at Adeleâ€™s fire was confined to laundry room

A fire atÂ Cafe at Adele's was confined to the laundry room, Owner-Chef Charlie Abowd said Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:19 a.m. Fire crews, about 25 firefighters in all responded and had the fire knocked down within 20 minutes at the restaurant atÂ 1112 N. Carson St.

Battalion Chief Jason Danen saidÂ smoke and flames were showing when they responded. Crews from Carson City along with East Fork Fire Protection District also responded.

"It's a mess," Abowd said. The restaurant will be closed until cleanup is complete.

Abowd said he believed the fire may have started from the towels that were in the laundry room. Restaurants use a lot of chemicals when cleaning that would have been absorbed by the towels.

Smoke damage was reported throughout the restaurant.

The Carson City restaurant established by Paul and Adele Abowd in 1978 and long operated by their son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Karen Abowd.

The elder Abowds moved to Carson City in 1977 and bought the Victorian house built in 1864 that once housed the Music Box and would soon become Adele's.

In February 2018, Charlie and Karen announced they were putting Adele's up for sale.