Business network assists Gardnerville frame maker

As a "starving artist" in New York City, Greg Drinkwine spent a lot of time in the American Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He greatly admired the exceptional beauty and craftsmanship of American Arts and Crafts frames. He thought he'd like to get some of his own work similarly framed and asked where the frames came from. He went to Lowy's in NYC and when he got the estimate, he realized he'd have to make the frames himself. He purchased the tools and materials and began making similar hand-crafted frames. Soon fellow artists asked him to make frames for their works. Today he competes with Lowy's and his frames are sought after by museums, auction houses, collectors, dealers and artists. His frames surround some of the biggest names in American art.

Through his company, Craftsman Frame Co., in Gardnerville, he's able to share his passion to create frames of exceptional beauty and craftsmanship for his clients. He specializes in American hand-crafted gilded frames of the late 19th and early 20th Century Arts and Crafts movement. His staff includes several master craftsmen belonging to the Society of Gilders. The distinctive designs, superior quality and special attention to historical detail ensures that every Craftsman frame ranks among the finest hand-crafted gold picture frames available.

Drinkwine is often called upon by arts industry specialists to design and carve period frames when a painting's original frame is no longer extant. It often takes hours of research and study of original notes, blueprints and plans to create the design.

In 2011, his frames were on display at the Nevada Museum of Art, their first-ever frame exhibition. Five of his frames surround artworks in the museum's permanent collection.

In business since 2005, Drinkwine sought help from Northern Nevada SCORE to develop his social media presence and identify additional target markets for his work. He's now working with insurance and moving companies doing restoration work, and continues to work with SCORE mentors to improve his business. To learn more about Greg and Craftsman Frame Co., visit their website craftsmanframe.com or call 775-781-0165.

