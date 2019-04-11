Business Items

Community Shred set for May 15

A free community shred day is 2-5 p.m. May 15 at ABE Printing & Copy, 1679 Highway 395, in Minden.

Sponsored by Douglas Center for Hope & Healing, Douglas County residents can shred up to three banker boxes of materials.

Materials accepted include cancelled checks, medical records, credit card information, utility bills, old tax returns pay stubs and sensitive paper documents.

Anyone with more than three boxes may have them shredded for a $5 donation to the sponsor.

Chamber Board elections in May

A half-dozen candidates are vying for four seats on the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors.

Nominees include incumbent Ursula Prebezac of City National Bank, Minden resident Joe Hooven, Chase International Realty's Torry Johnson, Minden Tahoe Airport's Chris Johnson, Fromarc Insurance's Christy Lyons and Lois Wray of Biofilm and The Pink House. Candidates may also be nominated at the April 17 general membership luncheon. Chamber members wll vote in early May.

Heritage to merge with Montana bank

Heritage Bancorp, the Reno-based holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, has entered into an agreement to join the Glacier Bancorp family of banks. Pending board and regulatory approval, Heritage will officially be under the Glacier Bancorp umbrella in the third quarter of 2019. After transaction close, Heritage will continue to operate as a community bank under the same management team, and will be known as Heritage Bank of Nevada, division of Glacier Bank.

All branch offices of Heritage Bank of Nevada will remain open.

Gardnerville up for $25,000 prize

Gardnerville has been nominated as one of more than 100 of America's Main Streets on the small business website Independent We Stand.

The prize for the fourth annual contest is $25,000, which Main Street Gardnerville plans to devote to restoring the Old Gym Playhouse, located next door to the Carson Valley Museum. To vote, visit mainstreet contest.com. They don't require "friending" or an email address.

Gardnerville is home to Nevada's first Main Street program. For information, visit mainstreetgardnerville.org.

Garden beds up for rent in Gardnerville

Community garden beds are available for rent at Heritage Park.

All 16 beds are inside a fenced area and include water on a timed drip system.

They're priced according to size, from a 32-square-foot bed for $45 to a 60-square-foot bed for $70, and several sizes in between. The growing season runs from April through October. Registration forms are on the fence by the entrance to the gardens. Volunteers will be out at the gardens to

take sign-ups and answer questions 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27, or contact Vicki Bates at vrbates11@gmail.com or 790-0721. Sign-ups for any remaining beds will also be taken at the Open House and Plant Faire 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11.

East Side Memorial hosts seminar

East Side Memorial is hosting a free seminar 1 p.m. April 25 with Family Service Counselor Nadia Sandoval. Topics include how to talk about wills, benefits, funeral and cremation services and cemetery arrangements.

The seminar is at the Eastside Memorial Chapel, 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden. Seating is limited. Spots may be reserved by calling 782-2215.