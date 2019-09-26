Bunko for breast cancer set for Oct. 19

On Oct. 19, Bently Nevada/Baker Hughes hosts Bunko for Breast Cancer from 5-10 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

This is the 16th year BHGE has hosted the benefit for the Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center. All proceeds provide support to local breast cancer patients in the form of financial assistance for treatment, medication, and other related costs; transportation to and from treatment; and offering the opportunity to attend Casting for Recovery, a specialized retreat program that “combines breast cancer education with peer support and the therapeutic sport of fly-fishing to promote healing mentally and physically.”

Play is open to individuals or teams of 12, and registration must be made online at https://www.carsontahoe.com/bunko.html. Early bird pricing of $30 per individual/$360 per team is good through Oct. 4; the price increases to $35 per individual after this date. Space is limited, and this event sells out every year.

The 2019 Bunko for Breast Cancer theme is World Cultures/International. Attendees are encouraged to dress in attire representing a country or culture, and prizes will be awarded.

The evening also includes a silent auction, gift card packages, and a 50/50 cash raffle. Light snacks and a no-host bar will be offered.

Event organizer Pamela Litka attended her first Bunko for Breast Cancer evening 15 years ago and enjoyed the event so much she became a volunteer for the cause. In 2010, she was asked to assume leadership for the event.

“The timing was critical for me as I was dealing with my own learning of breast cancer in my family and finding my own lumps to manage,” she said.

Litka took the leap into the lead organizer role and “… couldn’t be more grateful to be on this journey working with and for my community.”

Over the years, local support of the event has enabled more than $300,000 to be donated to the Cancer Resource Center.

“Thank you to the Carson Valley Inn, Carson Tahoe Health, and BHGE for continuing this impressive history of giving back to our community,” Litka said. “If it weren’t for (many volunteers), none of this could have happened.”

“Please come join us for yet another amazing night and watch the magic happen,” she added.

Those unable to attend the event but whom would like to make a cash donation may do so online at http://www.carsontahoe.com/give.html or contact Litka at pamela.litka@bhge.com.

Think Pink!

Carson Tahoe Health kicks off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their 18th annual Think Pink! kickoff party on Tuesday at Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St., in Carson City.

There is no cost to attend the event, which runs from 5-7 p.m. Attendees wearing a Carson Tahoe Think Pink T-shirt (from this or any preceding year) will receive free appetizers compliments of Red’s. T-shirts will be available that evening with a $10 suggested donation for a short-sleeved version and a $15 suggested donation for a long-sleeved tee.

All Think Pink! proceeds, including T-shirt sales, specialty drink purchases, and raffle ticket sales, benefit the Carson Tahoe Foundation for local breast cancer support and education.

Breast cancer support group meets Tuesday

Carson Valley Medical Center hosts a Breast Cancer Support Group on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Meetings are held on the second floor of the center’s administrative building, 1107 Highway 395 N in Gardnerville.

This free group provides an opportunity for people in treatment and recovery to share with others who are going through similar experiences. For information, call 265-0266 or CVMC at 782-1500.

