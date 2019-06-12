Brush fire in Mason Valley

On Monday, the Yerington-Mason Valley Fire Protection District was dispatched to the River Split Ranch, 688 Highway 208, for a reported private property brush fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find 4-5 acres of heavy brush and grass burning. The fire put off a large column of smoke that could be seen throughout Mason Valley.

Five brush engines, one water tender and two command officers responded to the blaze. Smith Valley Fire was requested to respond an ambulance to Mason Valley to cover calls. The Lyon County Road Department responded with a bulldozer to help build a line around the fire.

Crews were on scene for several hours to contain the fire and mop up. There were no reports of injuries and no structures were threatened.