Bringing the Halloween spirit alive

“Would you like a leg or an arm?” the barbecuing skeleton in Patty Kreymborg’s Gardnerville backyard seems to be saying.

The skeleton is one of 10 or 11 Kreymborg sets up as part of her annual Halloween celebration.

She said Tuesday that she has been setting up the skeletons in various poses and costumes since around 2015.

This year she has displays in both front windows of her home for the first time. One has a fortune teller with a crystal ball that changes colors and the other window features a skeleton couple with the man wearing a smoking jacket and the woman in a leopard print dress.

“I try to do something a little different every year,” she said. “I decorate and have a little party with family and friends. I really enjoy it.”

She said her 3- and 5-year-old grandchildren enjoy the skeletons.

“My grandkids had a ball,” she said. “They had plates and were serving each other. It’s kind of macabre, but they know it’s just make believe.”

The young children aren’t fond of things that make too much noise, and dressing up for Halloween is where the dog draws the line.

Kreymborg said she has always enjoyed Halloween, but that it has taken on a life of its own since she and husband John Trammell arrived in Gardnerville.

“We were always into Halloween with costumes and making stuff up,” she said. “We lived in Ohio and my oldest daughter and I would dress up to answer the door or sit on the front porch as vampires, but I never got into skeletons.”

Then she saw several examples of people turning Halloween skeletons into tableaus.

“I said ‘I want to get on that bandwagon,’” she said. “There’s so much you can do with them.”

Trick or treating is tonight in Carson Valley. There are also a variety of events scheduled including the 26th Trick or Treat Halloween Safety Street 3-8 p.m. at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Cost is $4 per child and there are prizes for best child, teen and family costumes.

Genoa is hosting its first Halloween Parade in the town park. The parade begins at 5 p.m., but parents should have their children at the Town Hall by 4 p.m. to participate.

The price of admission is wrapped candy, a potluck side dish and wine or beer for the parents’ bar.

Email halloweenpartyingenoanv@gmail.com for information, or call 782-8696.

Several Carson Valley churches are hosting harvest festivals in honor of the occasion.

Trinity Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m. across from the church on Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville.

The free event features candy, games, music and a bounce house. Anyone interesting in decorating their vehicle can visit trinitygv.com or call 782-8153.

High Sierra Fellowship will be hosting its annual Family Fun Night as an alternative to trick or treating, 5-8:30 p.m. The event features games, food, bounce house, dunk tank, hay ride. Organizers ask that participants not wear scary costumes.

The Fellowship is located at 1701 Lucerne St. in Minden. Call 775-782-7486 or visit http://www.hsfellowship.org for information.

Calvary Chapel Carson Valley’s Harvest Festival will take place 5:30 p.m.

“It is a warm and safe alternative to Halloween,” organizers said of the festival located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Pinenut Road.

Admission is a suggested donation of two unopened bags of candy per family. Free food, drinks, games, lots of candy, cookie decorating, a cake walk, balloon twisting and more will be available. Non-frightening costumes are encouraged.

For information, call Calvary Chapel at 265-3259 or visit http://www.cvcalvarychapel.org.