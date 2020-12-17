Bringing Christmas to Walker fire victims

Santa waves to passers by on Main Street in Gardnerville in front of Big Daddy's Bikes and Brews.

Kurt Hildebrand

’Tis the season of giving, and Samaritans are working to gather donations for those left homeless by the Nov. 17 Mountain View Fire in Walker.

Sisters Jennifer and Neva Baker were in Carson Valley on Tuesday picking up donations for Walker families.

Like those they’re helping, the Mountain View Fire Donations Effort has had to seek shelter.

Jennifer Baker said Tuesday that they’d set up canopies across from the Antelope Valley Community Center to distribute goods to Walker families when the latest storm hit.

“We were at the tennis courts and the storm destroyed the two huge canopies we had,” she said. “We have a temporary place but people have to drive through the burn area, and some people aren’t ready to do that, yet.”

Baker said they are waiting on approval to use the community center

“Hopefully we get the keys and can start moving stuff back in,” she said. “We’re biting our nails and praying that the community center becomes available.”

Baker said that while they’ve got plenty of clothes, they’re looking for furniture, gas cards and cleaning supplies, especially cleaning supplies.

“We can’t keep them, they go so fast,” she said.

The Mountain View fire started in a windstorm on Nov. 17 and raged through the town of Walker located south of Gardnerville.

With around 90 structures destroyed, dozens of families were left homeless by the fire that claimed the life of poet Sallie Joseph.

Financial donations are being accepted by the Mammoth Lakes and Northern Mono chambers of commerce.

Visit mammothlakeschamber.org Checks may be mailed to NMCC, 106651 Highway 395, Coleville, Calif., 96107. Write Mountain View Fire Relief in the subject line.

Big Daddy’s Bikes and Brews owner Keith Hart said he’s collecting donations for the Mountain View Fire victims while doing beer deliveries in his vintage 1973 American LaFrance fire engine.

Hart said he’s doing home deliveries in the truck for $25, which includes two beers and Christmas music and a visit from Santa.

He said he plans to head down to Walker on New Year’s Eve with food and beer for the residents.

To reserve a visit from Big Daddy’s, call 782-7077.

Carson Valley Lions See’s Candy trailer is parked at Frontier Communications where the group is raising money for the fire victims.

“This year’s sale is real important since we’ve been unable to fundraise this past year,” Lion Ron Santi said. “This month we’re supporting the fire victims in Antelope Valley and the kids for Project Santa.”