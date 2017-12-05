Breakfast with Santa a family tradition

The excited expressions on dozens of children's faces as St. Nick walked into the Genoa Town Hall on Saturday during the annual "Breakfast with Santa Claus" could light up Genoa's Christmas tree all over again.

More than 300 children and families enjoyed pancakes and sausages and wrote letters as the jolly old elf greeted each child with candy canes and a hug or high-five.

For 4-year-old Ely Wood, breakfast with Santa is an annual family tradition. He attended with his mom, Sarah Wood, grandparents, great aunt and cousins.

"His nanna makes sure he goes to all the local events," Sarah Wood said. "He doesn't miss it."

Dressed in a Santa dress, 9-month-old Emily Mcrae attended for the first time with her parents Brittany Voss and Chris Mcrae, grandparents, great-grandparents, great aunt and a friend.

Great grandparents Bob and Gerry Voss have been attending the event for 6-7 years and said it's become a family tradition.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's a great and fun family event," Bob Voss said.

Brittany said seeing Santa walk in brought tears to her eyes as he came over to say hello to Emily.

After breakfast, children lined up by the stage to give Santa their letters and Christmas list.

"Dear Santa, I hope you have a great Christmas. I also wish you were a part of our family. Thank you for bringing us presents and good luck on delivering presents this year. I am four years old and dad helped me write this," read one letter by Ryan, 4, and Josh Boling.

The Boling family have made the Breakfast with Santa part of their annual holiday celebrations for at least three years and their favorite part is being able to see Santa Claus.

Breakfast with Santa has been an annual event in Genoa for at least a decade, which follows the Christmas tree lighting the night before.

"We expected at least 400 people during the Santa breakfast," Genoa Town Manager Phil Ritger said. "It's always a big turn out and traditional family event."