Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada joins global fundraising movement

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is participating in the 6th annual #GivingTuesday, a global day of online giving, on Tuesday.

The clubs are just many of the Carson Valley organizations participating in #GivingTuesday.

Katie Leao, chief professional officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said the movement provides a platform to share what the club does for Carson City families by offering homework support and tutoring, art, health and fitness programming and a safe, fun environment in which children ages six to 18 can grow and thrive.

"Investing in the Boys & Girls Clubs is an investment in our community and our future," Leao said. "Every $1 you invest in positive change for kids represents a $10 return in services to our kids and families."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada's #GivingTuesday initiative is found online at http://bit.ly/2jtMjgc.

#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

For more details about the #GivingTuesday movement, visit the #GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTues and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.