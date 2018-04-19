Boys & Girls Club of Carson Valley hosting summer kickoff event

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, Carson Valley, hosts its annual Kick-Off to Summer and Camp Color Me Great event at 701 Long Valley Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mandatory parent orientation sessions run every hour with the last one at 2 p.m.

Summer programs include weekly color-themed day camps including Think Green week, Blue and Teal weeks with water activities, Yellow STEM week, Brown Messy Week, Red Healthy Heart Week, Orange Express Yourself, and Tie-Dye Color Run. Snacks are provided during summer programs. Club hours through the summer months are 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"Summer is so much fun for kids and staff," Taylor Lambert, unit director for the Carson Valley site, said. "We have rigorous programming that incorporates physical activity and healthy lifestyles, the arts and fun ways for kids to apply STEM-based learning, while also playing with friends and enjoying their summer break."

Program fees are collected during the Kick-Off to Summer event, and payment plans are available upon request. Summer camps are $40 a week. A field trip schedule will be announced prior to the beginning of summer camp. Field trips range in cost from $10 to $40.

Scholarships may be available. Parents are advised to bring pay stubs to apply during the event. Orientation sessions will also run on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on April 24 and through May.

For information about Kick-Off to Summer or Camp Color Me Great, contact Lambert at 775-443-7642 or TaylorL@bgcwn.org.