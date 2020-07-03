Boys & Girls Club members find new home

FOR MORE INFORMATION Call 782-5500, ext. 1 or visit the center

With Douglas County schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada has found a new home at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.

The Carson Valley branch of the club traditional meets at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, but the school was closed in March.

On Thursday, the county announced it will provide childcare programs for Boys & Girls Club members through the DC Day Camp at the community center.

“We are proud to partner with an organization like the Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada to meet all the childcare needs in our community. Joining our combined strengths should make for a fun and interesting summer program under these difficult circumstances,” said Community Services Director Scott Morgan.

Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Katie Leao said the partnership will allow the club to offer childcare.

"We are all in this together and we recognize that this has been a challenging time for parents and our youth but we are excited to be able to welcome Club members back to our program in this unique way," she said.

The summer program will be conducted 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for hildren age 5-12 or in grades 1-6 at the center, 1329 Waterloo Lane. The program costs $125 per child a week and features activities including arts & crafts, games, air hockey, sports, video games, and more.

To register call 782-5500 ext. 1 or come into the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Health and safety precautions in place include twice daily temperature checks and continuously disinfected equipment and supplies. Social distancing is enforced and face masks are strongly suggested for campers ages 5-9, and required for campers 10 and up and staff.