Bow hunting incident prompts ordinance memo

Genoans could decide Wednesday to ask the county to modify its weapons ordinance to prohibit shooting bows near homes.

This is the second time residents have sought some sort of change in the ordinance to prohibit bowhunting in Nevada’s Oldest Town.

It was included in an ordinance presented to commissioners in November 2017. The previous ordinance, which also increased the distance shooters would be required to be from Gardnerville Ranchos homes, failed to gain any traction.

It stemmed from a December 2016 incident where a bowhunter killed a buck within sight of residents in the town.

An incident involving a bowhunter around Christmas prompted the latest effort. In that incident a hunter fired several arrows from a compound bow to kill a buck. Deputies and state wildlife officials determined that the hunter didn’t break any rules.

In response to the incident, the Genoa Town Board drafted a memo to the county commission seeking a change to the code to add that archers may not loose arrows within 500 feet of an occupied home.

“Recently, the Genoa Town Advisory Board received multiple complaints from the public regarding safety concerns relating to archery hunting in and around the town,” Town Manager JT Chevallier said. “As a result the board voted to draft a memo to county commissioners asking for a review of the Douglas County Ordinance Discharge of Firearms.”

Chevallier said the town wants to protect safety and residents’ property rights while still supporting recreational hunters, whether they use bow or firearms.

“Hunting and marksmanship are foundations of the Douglas County community,” Chevallier said. “We are lucky to have a rich diversity of wildlife and a community that supports this diversity and our heritage. We support the history of marksmanship and archery in Douglas County and support the responsible practice of these activities. Furthermore we recognize the importance of youth programs that encourage these activities to engage our youth and reaffirm responsible marksmanship.”

The town board meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Genoa Town Office. Interested residents who can’t attend are asked to send comments to Chevallier at JChevallier@douglasnv.us

The Genoa Town Board is advisory to the county. Should the town board vote to forward the memo to commissioners, the county board would determine if it felt the issue warranted revision of the code, which would require two readings.