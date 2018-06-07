Bottles, cans off limits at block party

Bottles and cans are prohibited on public streets in the town of Gardnerville tonight for the annual, but informal, block party that develops outside the town's bars.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be out in force tonight to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The celebration typically begins around 7 p.m., when patrons at downtown Gardnerville bars spill out onto Main Street between Gilman and Douglas avenues, and lasts until after midnight.

Deputies will be watching out for irresponsible behavior tonight, including public drunkenness, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, yelling, cursing, quarreling, fighting, or challenging others to a fight.

Celebrants under the age of 21 are prohibited from the bars or from drinking alcohol. Those 18 or under have a midnight curfew.

In order to keep both deputies and participants safe, cans or bottles are banned anywhere accessible to the public within the Town of Gardnerville starting at 5 p.m. The ban is lifted at 5 a.m. Saturday. Patrons inside restaurants may have glasses or cans until 9 p.m.

Sleeping in after a night of carousing might seem like a good idea, but getting to the Carson Valley Days Parade will require an early start.

Registration for the parade starts at 7 a.m. Highway 395 closes between Buckeye Road and Waterloo Lane at 8 a.m. Generally, authorities reopen the highway after the parade passes, but it's not expected to be clear until 1 p.m.

Any side roads leading onto Highway 395 will also be closed, as will be County Road and several streets around Minden Park where the parade starts.

North and southbound highway traffic will be diverted around the parade route via Orchard Road. Motorists finding themselves on the west side of Highway 395 within the road closure area are asked to use Centerville Lane to West Waterloo Lane to Highway 88 to access northbound Highway 395.