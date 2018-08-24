Bookmobile hits speed bump

Although a customized bookmobile was expected to roll into Douglas County this summer, local reading enthusiasts shouldn't expect the mobile library to make an appearance until next spring.

The Douglas County Public Library Foundation, along with many community organizations and donors, have raised a total of $216,850 toward the goal of $250,000 to purchase the bookmobile.

Described as an important new library service for the community, the bookmobile is slated to service Douglas County locations including rural areas, under-served communities, the Community and Senior Center and public schools.

The foundation said the timeline has been extended after the bookmobile vendor unexpectedly went out of business.

Now, additional funds must be raised to replace the unrecoverable deposit that was made to the vendor, according the foundation's board members.

As a result, the delivery of the bookmobile has been postponed.

"For several months, the Foundation has been researching options and developing a plan to continue the Bookmobile Drive. We are now full speed ahead. Our vendor selection is almost complete. The Foundation is in the process of contacting potential donors, applying for grants, and planning fundraising activities," the foundation said in a statement.

The foundation and the library described the delay as a "bump in the road" and are hoping to deliver the bookmobile next spring.

Additionally, the foundation said it's beginning several new projects that will deliver additional services to support the library and the growing community. It asks supporters to watch for updates and fundraising events.

"Thank you to the generous community organizations and individuals who have donated to the Bookmobile fund. With your continued support this educational service to our community will become a reality," the foundation said.

Donations to the Douglas County Public Library Foundation can be made by stopping by the library or mailing contributions to Douglas County Public Library, P.O. Box 337, Minden, 89423.

For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.