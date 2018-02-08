Book mobile to hit the road this summer

With the help of the Friends of the Douglas County Library and many local and outside donations, the library expects to go mobile this summer.

A bookmobile library service has been a multi-year project of the Rotary Club of Minden and the library as an effort to bring more community involvement to the library.

"It is designed to provide service to everyone, especially to those who might not be able to visit the library," said Library Director Amy Dodson.

Together, the library and Rotary began applying for grants and donations to purchase the truck and in August the goal was reached, said Dodson.

The library received a $7,500 grant from the Smallwood Foundation to line the shelves and the truck itself was purchased with donations from local individuals, the Library Foundation, City National Bank and th Rotary Club of Minden.

Rotary donated $90,883 to the library; $14,058 of that was through the William N. Pennington Foundation for the technology equipment, said Carne.

Dodson said the truck is being customized by OBS Inc. Speciality Vehicles in Ohio and expected delivery is in June or July.

It will be a UPS truck-sized bookmoblie complete with computers and Wi-Fi, books of every interest for children and adults, magazines, DVDs and more.

Dodson said many of the library programs and services also will go mobile, such as the children's arts and crafts programs.

"It works the same way as in the library, all you need is a library card,"said Dodson.

She said the bookmobile will service all areas of the Valley, including Topaz and local schools.

Many are already looking forward to the service the bookmobile will provide to the community.

"Rotary is proud to be associated with the book mobile and we're looking forward to getting it out on the road and serving the public," said Rotary Club of Minden President Pat Bridges.

For information visit douglas.lib.nv.us or 782-9841.