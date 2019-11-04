Bone dry October not a good sign for wet winter

Jo Stice captured this photo of Carson Valley near Cradlebaugh Bridge.

Dry weather

Ski resorts are starting to make snow after a cold October that was also quite dry.

No precipitation was recorded during the month in Minden, where records have been kept since 1906.

It is one of 11 such months over the last 113 years. More than half of those water years that open with a dry October resulted in disappointing precipitation yields. Two of those years were slightly above average and two were wet.

The water year begins Oct. 1. Minden saw a wet water year in 2018-19 with 11.69 inches or 131 percent of the 8.89-inch average. That follows a slightly higher than average 2017-18 with 9.52 inches and an extremely wet 2016-17 with 21.03 inches, according to National Weather Service records.

A new record low temperature was set for Halloween at 8 degrees. The average minimum temperature for the month was 24.1 degrees, also setting a new record. The average temperature for the month was 45.8 degrees in Minden, which was only 3 degrees warmer than the record cold average of 42.8 degrees set a century ago.

A three-month precipitation outlook issued by the Weather Service is forecasting below average precipitation across Northern California and Western Nevada.

November appears like it will remain dry for the next week with a few disturbances that might bring light showers into the region late next week.