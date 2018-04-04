Boil water order back in place for TRE

A boil water order was issued on Wednesday for residents of Topaz Ranch Estates after a contractor hit another water line.

The order was issued for anyone who receives their water from the TRE general improvement district.

Residents are advised to use bottled or boiled water to drink, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

The district issued a previous order on Friday, which was rescinded on Monday after six samples taken on Friday and Saturday tested clean for coliform.

The district is in the process replacing water lines.