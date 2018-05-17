Boil water notice for Cave Rock, Skyland

Douglas County has issued a temporary boil water notice for the Cave Rock Water and Skyland System due to a computer error at the Cave Rock water treatment plant.

The error occurred and was detected Wednesday, according to Melissa Blosser, Douglas County public information officer.

Nevada Division of Environmental Protection regulations require the county to issue the precautionary boil water notices until it either recovers the water quality data lost during the computer error or takes consecutive bacteriological samples, back to back, 24 hours apart.

The county is proceeding with both options in an effort to lift the notice as quickly as possible. Blosser said residents should be prepared for the notice to last three to five days on the absolute long end.

"We are in the process of taking consecutive water samples. Once this process is complete and samples are clean, we can rescind the boil water notices," the county stated in a press release.

The county uses a microfiltration plant for treatment and has maintained consistent normal chlorine residual throughout the period the error occurred.